SpiceJet

Patient dies on board in Hyderabad-Patna Spicejet flight

Patient dies on board in Hyderabad-Patna Spicejet flight

 A man named Gulfam who was traveling on a Hyderabad to Patna-bound Spicejet flight died after suffering a heart attack.

The flight did not take an emergency landing even when Gulfam started feeling unwell.

There was no medical staff present in the flight and the airport authority took him to a private hospital thereafter.

Live TV

Gulfam is identified as a resident of Rashidpur in Madhubani, Bihar.

Earlier in July, an aircraft maintenance technician died after he was pulled into the body of a SpiceJet aircraft at Kolkata's Dum Dum airport.

The technician was identified as Rohit Pandey who was carrying out routine inspection on the SpiceJet ATR aircraft in Kolkata airport.

 

Tags:
SpiceJetMan diesFlight
