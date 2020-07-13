हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Patna AIIMS to start human trial of coronavirus vaccine on 18 volunteers from July 13

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Patna will start the human trail of coronavirus vaccine from Monday (July 13, 2020). The trail will be conducted on 18 volunteers selected by the hospital authority.

Patna AIIMS to start human trial of coronavirus vaccine on 18 volunteers from July 13

Patna: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Patna will start the human trail of coronavirus vaccine from Monday (July 13, 2020). The trail will be conducted on 18 volunteers selected by the hospital authority.

Several people contacted the AIIMS hospital to take part in the trail but only 18 people aged between 18 to 55 years were selected for the process. 

The selected volunteers will first go through a medical check-up on Monday, and after analysing their reports they will further proceed for the trail. 

As per ICMR guidelines, the first dose of the vaccine will be given to only those whose reports will be fine. After the first dose of the vaccine, the patient will be under doctor's supervision for 2 to 3 hours after which they will be sent home.

A total of three dosages of injection will be given to the patients to complete the trial process. 

AIIMS Patna is one among the 12 institutes selected by ICMR of conduct the coronavirus vaccine trial.

