VARANASI: A Patna-bound flight made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport on Monday (October 5).

According to reports, the SpiceJet flight took off from Ahmedabad with 85 passengers onboard and made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch. The flight was scheduled to land in Patna at 7:45 am on Monday.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

Live TV