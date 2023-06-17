topStoriesenglish2622699
NewsIndia
PATNA

Patna Extends Summer Vacations Of Schools Till June 24 Amid Sevre Heatwave

Patna has shut schools for students upto class 12th till June 24 amid sevre heatwave conditions in the state.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Patna Extends Summer Vacations Of Schools Till June 24 Amid Sevre Heatwave

New Delhi: Patna administration on Friday (June 16) ordered the closing of schools for all types of academic activities amid the severe heatwave conditions in the state. District Magistrate announced the prohibition of all academic activities in the schools of Patna till June 24.

According to the orders, academic activities are prohibited in all the private and government schools including the Pre-schools and Anganwadi centres of the Patna district upto Class 12th till June 24.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile