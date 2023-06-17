Patna Extends Summer Vacations Of Schools Till June 24 Amid Sevre Heatwave

New Delhi: Patna administration on Friday (June 16) ordered the closing of schools for all types of academic activities amid the severe heatwave conditions in the state. District Magistrate announced the prohibition of all academic activities in the schools of Patna till June 24.

According to the orders, academic activities are prohibited in all the private and government schools including the Pre-schools and Anganwadi centres of the Patna district upto Class 12th till June 24.