Patna HC Stays Caste Survey By Bihar Govt; Tejashwi Yadav Reacts

The Patna High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on the ongoing Bihar caste census.

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

New Delhi: The Patna High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on the caste census and economic survey in Bihar. On Wednesday, the Patna High Court concluded its hearing and reserved its decision on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on Bihar's caste enumeration and economic survey. A division bench led by Chief Justice KV Chandran heard the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others yesterday. The petitioners were represented before the court by advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj, and Abhinav Srivastava, and the State was represented by advocate General PK Shahi.

Dinu Kumar informed the court that the State government is carrying out caste and economic surveys. He said that this right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State government. Advocate General PK Shahi during the hearing on Wednesday said that, the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level. The Bihar government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the survey is for public welfare and social improvement. Reacting to the Patna HC order, he said, "Caste-based census is for welfare of the people, we want to eradicate poverty, backwardness. One thing is clear, it is bound to happen."

Second Phase Of Caste Census In Bihar

The second phase of the caste-based census has started in the State and will continue till May 15, said Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, DM, Patna on Wednesday (19 April, 2022). The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2, last year, months after the Centre ruled out conducting such an exercise nationally. 

Also Read: 'Caste Census Must For Ram Rajya': Akhilesh Yadav

The first phase of the caste-based census in Bihar began on January 7 and ended on January 21.I nforming about the involvement of people in the second phase of the caste-based census, DM Singh said, "All the families are sharing information positively".

The second phase of the survey will involve gathering data on people from all castes, sub-castes, and socioeconomic conditions backgrounds. The survey, in its second phase, would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores across 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, further spread over 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies. The survey would be completed by May 31, this year.A caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages. 

