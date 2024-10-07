Patna ISKCON Chief Accused Of Rape By Rival Faction; Scuffle Videos Go Viral: Reports

In an incident that sparked widespread outrage, Patna International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) chief Krishna Kripa Das has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by his rival side. Krishna Kripa Das is not new to controversy and he faced similar allegations in the past as well when RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav accused him of molesting girls in 2021.

The chief of Bhagalpur ISKCON temple Giridhari Das has accused president Krishna Kripa Das of harassing a girl and assaulting those who raised the issue, reported Dainik Bhaskar. After receiving information about the incident, police from the Kotwali station arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter

A temple bouncer allegedly attacked the other side's priests with a stick. Protector Giridhari Das stated that ISKCON authorities had been informed about the embezzlement and other incidents carried out by Krishna Kripa Das. A meeting was called on Sunday to resolve the issue, but a dispute broke out between the two sides.

पटना में इस्कॉन मंदिर के अध्यक्ष कन्हैया यादव की एक वीडियो बाहर आ गई जिसमें वो किसी लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म का प्रयास कर रहा था और लोगों ने पकड़ लिया। वीडियो कई लोगों के पास है।



इसके पुत्र पर भी बच्चियों के साथ दुष्कर्म के आरोप लगे हैं। न केवल चारित्रिक रूप से यह गिरा हुआ है,… pic.twitter.com/UwqFOzNHym — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) October 6, 2024

Upon hearing about the case, DSP Law & Order Krishna Murari Prasad also reached the Kotwali station and questioned the victims. Bajrang Sena members also arrived with his supporters, demanding action against the Patna temple president.

However, Patna ISKCON’s chief priest and spokesperson, Nand Gopal Das, denied the incident, stating that no such altercation took place within ISKCON and that the allegations of assault are false. DSP Law & Order said CCTV footage is being reviewed. Some videos of the alleged incident have gone viral on social media.

DSP Krishna Murari Prasad further stated that after questioning both parties, one thing became clear: a person who had transferred to Bhagalpur was previously involved in some issues here as well. Such incidents in the temple reflect a lack of discipline, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated. CCTV footage is being examined, and the allegations made by one party will be investigated. An FIR has not yet been registered.

In 2021, Tej Pratap Yadav through a Facebook post accused Krishna Kripa Das and his supporters of destroying the temple culture. Yadav alleged that women and girls were harassed by the people heading the temple administration, reported Hindustan.