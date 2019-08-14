Patriotic fervour grips Attari-Wagah border on eve of Independence Day

Feelings of national pride and of patriotism rang through a charged-up atmosphere at the Attari-Wagah border with Pakistan on Wednesday evening where a large number of Indians came to watch proceedings on the eve of Independence Day.

From the moment the visitors' gallery was opened on the Indian side for the general public, people rushed in to take the best spot from where to watch the famous Beating Retreat ceremony. Many of them even danced as patriotic songs were played through the loudspeakers. While Wednesday may have been Pakistan's Independence Day but the joyous celebrations on the eve of India's Independence Day almost completely drowned out any noise from across the border.

The valiant personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were massively cheered once the Beating Retreat Ceremony commenced. Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' reverberated all around with people showing their patriotic feelings without any inhibitions.

News agency ANI reported that despite the traditional ritual, no sweets were exchanged between BSF and Pakistani Rangers. Tensions between the two countries have been running high as a frantic Pakistan has once again attempted to interfere and influence matters related to Jammu and Kashmir. After the revocation of Article 370 which is India's internal matter, Pakistan has been running from pillar to post and crying foul. It has not managed to elicit any response as peace and calm has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir.