Coornavirus

#PauseAndApplause: Applaud and appreciate Corona Warriors at 5pm for five minutes today

Millions of people across India are following the Janata Curfew on Sunday to fight the threat of coronavirus. Roads and markets are empty as people are staying indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, showing resolve and restraint requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, there are some people who are still working amid the global pandemic, including doctors, paramedics, Army, police, media personnel among others. Applausing the hard work of these 'corona fighters', PM Modi asked people to appreciate them by standing up for them for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday and clap hands, beat plates or ring out bells. 

"For last 2 months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On Mar 22, at 5'o clock, we should stand in our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them," PM Modi had said.

We at Zee News are requesting all of you to #PauseAndApplause at 5 pm on Sunday for these 'corona fighters' who are working tirelessly to save millions of Indians from the danger of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday that the number of people confirmed with coronavirus in India has jumped to 341 with 26 new cases reported from across the country.

