Pawan Khera Booked For ‘Insulting’ PM Narendra Modi, FIR Filed Against Congress Leader in UP

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera has been booked for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by referring to him as ‘Narendra Gautam Das Modi’ while addressing a press briefing on February 17. According to reports, an FIR against Khera has been filed by a BJP MLC Mukesh Sharma in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Sharing more details, Sharma said, “Pawan Khera (Congress leader) mocked PM's father by linking his name with Adani’s father and insulted him. People are very upset. It's also a punishable offence. We‘ve filed a complaint against him in Hazratganj Police Station and FIR has been registered.”

Khera is being heavily trolled for insulting the PM on Twitter. The Congress leader has become a laughing stock on Twitter for referring to the Prime Minister as Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi while addressing a press briefing on the Adani-Hindenburg row on February 17. He, however, took to Twitter and clarified that he was “genuinely confused” about the PM's middle name.

While speaking to reporters, Khera had said that if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC then what is the problem with Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi? However, after making the statement, Khera asked those present around him whether he had got the Prime Minister's middle name correct.

"What problem does Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?," he says later asking, "Is it Gautam Das or Damodar Das?". KheraHe then laughs and takes a jibe saying even though the name is Damodar Das, his actions are similar to Gautam Das.

However, continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi government, Khera on Monday the ED that the "decency of Congress should not be considered as weakness" in view of raids on Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference Monday along with Jairam Ramesh, Congress Media department chairman Pawan Khera said, "We also have governments in some states, some of the governments are going to be formed in states and the season is changing... 2024 is also approaching."

"I want to give one suggestion to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers, who have become tools in the hands of the government, that time changes fast." Warning the officials and the BJP, Khera said, "We have governments in states... we can also do something, but our decency should be considered as ornaments, not weakness."

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not be cowed down by these tactics and the plenary will go on as per schedule.

Three days ahead of the Congress plenary session in Raipur, the ED on Monday was conducting raids at multiple locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with the coal mining case. A source said that all the locations belong to the various Congress leaders. "Premises belonging to state party treasurers Ram Gopal Aggarwal, state PRO R.P. Singh, labour committee President Sushil Sunny Aggarwal are being raided," the source said.