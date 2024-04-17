Pawan Kumar, Son Of A UP Farmer, Cracks UPSC 2023 Exam With AIR 239

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable tale of determination and resilience, Pawan Kumar, hailing from a humble village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 239th rank in the prestigious Civil Services Examination 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A Journey From Poverty To Success

Born into a family grappling with poverty, Pawan Kumar's upbringing was marked by the challenges of living in a mud house under an asbestos roof. Despite the adversities, his spirit remained undaunted as he harboured a singular aspiration – to become an IAS officer and serve his community. His father, Mukesh Kumar, toiling as a farmer, harboured more modest ambitions, hoping his son would secure any stable job to support the family. However, Pawan's resolve to pursue his dream remained unwavering.

Family and neighbours of Pawan Kumar, who secured AIR 239 in UPSC 2023 exam, celebrating his success at his home.

Reflecting on his journey, Pawan Kumar expressed gratitude to his family, especially his parents and sisters, whose unwavering support propelled him forward.

Pawan Kumar, son of a labourer cleared the UPSC 2023 exam to secure AIR 239.



He says, "This was my third attempt. My family had a very big role to play in my journey, especially my parents and my sisters... The exam is tough and the syllabus…

Recounting their sacrifices, his father Mukesh Kumar highlighted the hardships endured by the family, including foregoing renovations to prioritize education. Their determination bore fruit as Pawan Kumar pursued his dream relentlessly, despite facing setbacks in his initial attempts.

Pawan Kumar's father Mukesh Kumar says, "His hard work, and with our support to him irrespective of our circumstances, we have brought him to this stage... We did all sorts of odd jobs to be able to afford his and our daughters' education. We…

A Test Of Grit And Perseverance

The UPSC examination is renowned for its rigorous nature, posing a formidable challenge even to the most adept candidates. Pawan Kumar's journey exemplifies the power of perseverance, as he overcame financial constraints and academic hurdles to emerge victorious on his third attempt.

Amidst the backdrop of agricultural struggles and meagre resources, Pawan Kumar's dedication to his studies remained unwavering. His sister, Goldie, reminisced about the sacrifices made by the family, from undertaking odd jobs to afford study materials to enduring nights spent studying by the dim light of a kerosene lamp.

Advice To Future Aspirants

Sharing insights from his journey, Pawan Kumar offered words of encouragement to aspiring candidates, emphasizing the significance of self-study and integrity. He debunked the notion that expensive coaching classes are a prerequisite for success, underscoring the importance of perseverance and honesty in one's endeavours.

UPSC Announces Results For CSE 2023

The UPSC recently unveiled the results of the Civil Services Examination 2023, showcasing the outstanding achievements of candidates across the nation. Aditya Srivastava clinched the top position, followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy, demonstrating the diversity of talent in the country.

Women continue to shatter glass ceilings, with notable performances securing top ranks in the UPSC examinations. Others in the top 10 include - P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). According to the official release, 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the final qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women.

In the General category, 347 candidates have been selected, from Economic Weaker Section-115, Other Backward Caste-303, Schedule Caste-165 and Scheduled Tribes-86. The announcement also shed light on the diverse cohort of successful candidates, encompassing various categories and backgrounds. From the General category to the Economic Weaker Section, candidates from different strata of society have earned recognition for their hard work and dedication.

Pawan Kumar's remarkable feat serves as an inspiration to countless individuals striving to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams against all odds. As the nation celebrates the achievements of these exemplary candidates, the essence of determination, perseverance, and integrity resonates as guiding beacons for future aspirants.