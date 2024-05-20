'Pay Money, Get A Job In West Bengal': PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee

Jhargram: Taking a jibe at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over "corruption" charges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Trinamool Congress has put up a 'rate card' for every job in the state. He further alleged that TMC is "destroying" everything in the state from industries to infrastructure and pushing the state backwards.

Addressing a public meeting in Jhargram, PM Modi said, "On one hand, there is Modi's report card government at the Centre, on the other hand, there is TMC's rate card government in Bengal. TMC has put up a rate card for every job in Bengal. 'Pay money and get a job!'...TMC leaders auctioned and sold jobs and put the future of our youths at stake.

"TMC and the INDI Alliance were pust (exhausted) and now they are paraast (defeated)...they will be nearing their end on June 4, their countdown has started," he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress and TMC, Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress is a "sunk ship" while the TMC's ship has developed a hole. He also accused the TMC government of pushing the state of West Bengal backwards.

"The people of Bengal are not voting for them (TMC), that's why they are abusing BJP and threatening the people. Earlier, TMC was abusing Congress, but now it is saying it is part of the INDI Alliance. But the people know that Congress is a sunk ship. TMC ship has also got a hole...so nothing can stop them from sinking," PM Modi said.

"TMC is pushing Bengal backwards... From industries to infrastructure, TMC has been destroying everything in Bengal. Your vote will serve as a strong answer to the misdeeds of TMC," he added.

He also attacked the Congress party alleging that the party aims to take away reservation from SC, ST and OBC community and give it to the Muslims. He also termed Congress "communal, casteist and dynast."

"I have seen an old video of Congress party's Shehzada. It is 11-12 years old. In this video, Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) is openly saying that Congress will give reservations to Muslims," he added.

"They are completely communal, they are against the Constitution. They are casteists and they are dynasts. They are filled with all these bad qualities...these communal, casteist and dynasts are asking for Modi's report card?" Prime Minister Modi added.

The polling for 42 seats of West Bengal is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. The constituencies of Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly and Arambagh are voting today.

In 2019, BJP made strong inroads into TMC's hold in West Bengal, by winning 18 seats and being a close second to TMC, which won 22.