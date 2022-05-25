हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sibal Vs Jitin Prasada

PAYBACK time! BJP's Jitin Prasada's dig at Kapil Sibal after he quits Congress, asks 'how's the 'prasad!'

When Jitin Prasada joined the BJP months before the UP assembly elections, quitting Congress, Kapil Sibal had questioned the move. So when Sibal announced today (May 25), that he has resigned from Congress, it was payback time for Jitin Prasada

PAYBACK time! BJP&#039;s Jitin Prasada&#039;s dig at Kapil Sibal after he quits Congress, asks &#039;how&#039;s the &#039;prasad!&#039;

New Delhi: On Wednesday (May 25), Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Jitin Prasada took a dig at Kapil Sibal after the latter announced he had quit the Congress and filed his nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat from UP as an Independent backed by the Samajwadi Party. In an apparent payback, Prasada - a former member of the G23 who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul before quitting the party and joining the BJP - took to Twitter to say, "How's the 'Prasad' Mr. Sibal!#Rajyasabha," seeking to get even with the former Congress veteran.

When Prasada joined the BJP months before the UP assembly elections, Sibal had written on the microblogging website, "Jitin Prasada Joins BJP. The question is will he get 'prasada' from BJP or is he just a 'catch' for UP elections? In such deals if 'ideology' doesn't matter changeover is easy."

Check out Jitin Prasada's tweet and Kapil Sibal's previous tweet:

 

Sibal had used the "prasada" analogy to hint at the benefits the leader could possibly reap from joining the BJP. The pun did not go down well with Prasada, who got a payback moment when Sibal announced he quit the Congress on May 16 and filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party supported Independent candidate on Wednesday. Prasada tagged Sibal's tweet and gave it back to him in words the latter had used when he quit the Congress. 

Meanwhile, Sibal, whose exit is another jolt for the electorally battered Congress that has seen a spate of high-profile resignations, said he dreams of bringing all opposition parties together in the fight against the BJP in 2024. Refusing to speak against the Congress, a party he has been with for three decades, he said he bears it no ill-will and is not far from the party and its ideology. The former Union minister went to the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises to file his papers with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and other senior leaders by his side.

