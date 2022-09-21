'PayCM Karo': Congress TARGETS BJP govt in Karnataka with posters of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: A bitter poster war between Karnataka‘s ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress has begun, with both parties using QR code posters to trade corruption charges against each other. Opposition Congress came up with the idea first by releasing ‘PayCM’ posters to which the BJP later responded with QR code posters containing Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President DK Shivakumar on Wednesday.

The ‘PayCM’ poster released by the Opposition Congress has a portrait of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the poster, if scanned it will lead to a 40%sarkar.com website. The posters which had come up in various locations have severely embarrassed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ruling BJP.

40% - PayCM Karo!

Streets of Bengaluru right now. pic.twitter.com/1zAAgsMfcR — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 21, 2022

The authorities have pressed the services of BBMP personnel to take off the posters from walls, establishments in Bengaluru. BJP MLC M Ravikumar stated, "Congress leaders have put up our CM to carry out campaigns, they should make their payments to Rahul Gandhi."

"Siddaramaiah requires a watch (referring to the Hublet watch scandal) and lets them pay him. Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar has publicly stated they have amassed wealth for four generations, let them pay him. While criticizing the CM, there should be dignity," MLC Ravikumar said.

Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA and Media in-charge, stated that ‘PayCM’ campaign is not personal. Whatever is being discussed at the public space is being taken up for campaigning, he maintained.

The poster allegedly released by the BJP containing the photos of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar asks people to scan the QR Code for uprooting both from the state for looting the state and destroying the system. It also describes at the bottom that both are discussing how to destroy the state, how to spread lies and disturb the peace.

Meanwhile, Bommai has asked for a report on posters which have suddenly come up from the Home department. The development comes in the midst of an aggressive campaign against the state government by Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.

(With Agency Inputs)