"PDA To Defeat NDA...": SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Big Claim At Joint Presser With Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a shot at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday at a joint press conference in UP’s Ghaziabad. Akhilesh claimed that PM Modi’s government has betrayed the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak) families, and this PDA will defeat the NDA.

"PDA is going to defeat NDA. As far as 'Pariwarwaad' is concerned, I urge the BJP to pledge not to field candidates from political families or seek votes from such families... Those who came in 2014 will go by 2024...", Akhilesh remarked during his address to the media alongside Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Slamming the BJP over the electoral bond scheme, the SP Chief accused the ruling party of harbouring corrupt politicians. "BJP has become the warehouse of all corrupt leaders. They are not only taking corrupt people (in their party) but also keeping the money earned by the corrupt (Electoral bond ne inka band baja diya...BJP sabhi bhrashtachiroya ka godaam ban gayi)," Akhilesh said.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says "PDA is going to defeat NDA. As far as 'Pariwarwaad' is concerned, I want BJP to take a resolution that they will neither give a ticket to 'pariwar wale' nor take votes from 'pariwar wale'. They (BJP) cannot even… pic.twitter.com/yYvHG0HDR6 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

He further stated that the INDIA alliance represents a new hope in the elections. He added that the day farmers begin receiving fair prices for their produce and the Indian government boosts farmers' incomes, poverty will diminish.

The SP chief commended Rahul’s manifesto and mentioned that his manifesto contains numerous measures aimed at eradicating poverty. He expressed his belief that all political parties, particularly those affiliated with the INDIA alliance, are committed to providing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and increasing farmers' incomes, which will lead to the alleviation of poverty.

Sending his wishes to the public on the occasion of Ram Navami, Akhilesh said, "I want to extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ram Navami.” He expressed satisfaction at the sight of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Samajwadi Party hosting a joint press conference. He added that, in Ghaziabad, the INDIA alliance's objective is to remove BJP's influence from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur.

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will happen across all seven phases. The Ghaziabad constituency is poised for a three-way competition. The BJP has nominated Atul Garg as its candidate for Ghaziabad following the withdrawal of Union Minister and incumbent BJP MP Gen (retd) VK Singh from the Lok Sabha polls. Garg will contest against INDIA Alliance candidate and Congress leader Dolly Sharma, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has nominated Nand Kishore Pundir.