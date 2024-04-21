Kashmir: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, addressing a public gathering in South Kashmir, lashed out at PDP, stating, “PDP is aiding BJP because they are absent from this stage where leaders of parties supporting the INDIA Bloc are present today.” Omar highlighted that seat-sharing was advised by the India Bloc, refuting PDP's accusations of selfishness. He claimed that the PDP joined the INDIA Bloc solely for electoral gains, alleging that parties not on this stage are indirectly supporting the BJP.

Omar emphasized that in the Kashmir Valley, there is no contest between the India Alliance and BJP due to strong resentment against BJP's actions since August 2019. He stated, “Unfortunately, PDP's withdrawal from the India alliance in the Kashmir Valley over seat-sharing has led to internal conflict. Nonetheless, I remain confident in winning all three seats in Kashmir.”

Furthermore, Omar asserted that the India Bloc is gaining momentum both in Jammu and Kashmir and across the nation during these Lok Sabha Polls.

Critiquing BJP, Omar remarked, “BJP has deployed proxies to counter us,” citing Sajad Lone and Altaf Bukhari's parties in Kashmir as aligning with BJP. He took a dig at Sajad Lone, mentioning, “Sajad himself has conceded defeat in North Kashmir by seeking Apni Party's support against the National Conference.”

Yesterday, People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone appealed to the Apni Party President in a press conference to support him in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, where Sajad is competing against Omar Abdullah.