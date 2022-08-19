Srinagar: PDP leaders lead by the party chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari held protests against the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. While talking to reporters, PDP chief spokesperson alleged that the electoral demographic change is being forced by the BJP through inclusion of imported voters in the state.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has already convened an all-party meeting on August 22 to formulate a common position on the issue. The meeting will discuss the future course of action on this new development.

J&K Government denied allegations

On the other hand, senior government officials said, "With the abrogation of Article 370 and applicability of Representation of the People Act 1950 and 1951, any citizen of India who has attained the qualifying age and 'ordinarily residing at a place is eligible to get registered in the electoral roll of that place, if not disqualified otherwise".

The officials said prior to the abrogation of Article 370, the assembly electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir were made under the ambit of Jammu and Kashmir Representation of People Act 1957, wherein only permanent residents were eligible to get registered in the assembly rolls and possessed consequential voting rights in assembly elections.

In this context, the media was briefed that any person who fulfills the requirements of registration and is ordinarily residing in the Union Territory (owing to any reasons such as profession, studies, posting, etc), can get registered in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. "It is provided he gets his name deleted from the electoral roll of his native constituency, as registration at two places is not permitted under law," the officials said.