'PDP Will Support Any Secular Govt...,' Says Mehbooba Mufi Amid Jammu And Kashmir Polls

After the second phase of polling concluded in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)asserted that J&K will never have a BJP government and no "secular government" can be formed without the support of her party. She also expressed that she can support the formation of any "secular government" in Jammu and Kashmir to keep the BJP out of power.

"Jammu and Kashmir will never have a BJP government. There will be a secular government in J-K. Whatever government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP will be an important factor," Mufti said.

She further added, "Without PDP's support, no secular government can be formed in Jammu and Kashmir."

Reacting to whether she would join hands with the National Conference for government formation, she said, "Our aim is to keep the BJP away from power. The PDP will support the formation of any secular government in Jammu and Kashmir to keep BJP away."

Mehbooba Mufti also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of the "three families," recalling how her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, "upheld the Indian flag" during times of unrest in Kashmir.

Campaigning for her party candidates in Bisnah, R S Pura, and Jammu, she criticised PM Narendra Modi for labelling the Mufti family as anti-national and blaming them for the rise of terrorism.

"They come here to criticize us. They have nothing to offer to the people. Whose opposition are they leading? Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s party, the same man who, since the 1960s, has upheld India’s flag high in Kashmir," she said.

"When the National Conference campaigned for independence and talked about joining Pakistan, it was Mufti Sahab who upheld and raised the Indian flag in Kashmir. And now, they call his party anti-national," the PDP chief added,