The People's Democratic Party (PDP) made strong allegations against the National Conference (NC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday, accusing them of engaging in hooliganism in the wake of their victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. During a press conference at the PDP headquarters, Iltija Mufti congratulated the NC on its electoral win and specifically praised Omar Abdullah for his re-election as the legislature party leader.

However, she quickly pivoted to question the nature of their majority, asking, “Was this victory for hooliganism and the destruction of properties?” Mufti cited incidents involving NC's newly elected MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Bashir Veeri, claiming that he and his supporters were vandalizing PDP workers' homes.

She revealed, “His workers are destroying the outer walls of the houses of PDP workers, and a cowshed belonging to a PDP worker was also burnt.” She challenged Abdullah directly, questioning, “Is this what their huge majority was meant for?”

Having lost her own election bid to Veeri, Mufti expressed concern over the people of Bijbehara, lamenting, “The wrong MLA was elected.” She further alleged that NC workers were harassing women members of the PDP and using abusive language against them. “I do not mind if they abuse me or Mehbooba Mufti, but do not touch our workers. If they do, we will take action,” she warned.

Mufti also pointed out that similar aggressive behavior was occurring in other regions, stating, “Not just in Bijbehara, the NC is indulging in the same behavior in DH Pora constituency. The CPI(M) is doing it in Kulgam against Jamaat-i-Islami (JeI). The NC is known for hooliganism and ‘gunda raj’,” referring to a lawless environment.

The PDP leader noted that the party had raised these issues with local authorities and police, expressing gratitude for their prompt action. “Some FIRs have been registered. I want to warn the NC workers to stop this behavior. Otherwise, we will take them to task,” she cautioned, adding, “I think the NC has always been drunk on power.”