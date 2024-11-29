‘Peace, Harmony Must Be Ensured...’: SC Halts Trial Court’s Action On Sambhal Mosque Survey

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Sambhal trial court to refrain from issuing any orders concerning the survey of a Mughal-era mosque. It also instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar further mandated the Allahabad High Court to address the Muslim side's plea within three working days of its submission. SC has kept the case pending and scheduled it for hearing in the week starting January 6.

The apex court further asked the Sambhal trial court to refrain from opening any report submitted to it until the Allahabad High Court hears and decides on the Muslim side's plea.

"Peace and harmony must be ensured. We will keep this pending. We do not want anything to happen...We have to be absolutely neutral and ensure that nothing untoward happens," the Bar and Bench quoted the top court’s observation.

The SC bench directed the state government to set up a peace committee comprising members from both communities, to maintain order in the region.

The management committee of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging a district court's November 19 order for a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The committee sought an ex-parte stay on the civil judge's order.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal after the survey, triggered by claims that a Harihar temple once stood at the mosque's site.

On November 24, protests erupted near the mosque. Demonstrators clashed with security personnel, leading to stone-pelting and arson. The violence left four dead and several injured.

(With PTI inputs)