Pegasus row: Modi govt hijacked democracy, deceived Parliament, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress upped its attack against the Modi government on Saturday (January 29) after a media report claimed India purchased the Pegasus spyware from Israel as part of a defence deal in 2017.

Accusing the Centre of “deceiving Parliament, duping the Supreme Court and hijacking democracy”, the grand old party said it will raise the issue in the upcoming budget session next week, PTI reported.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the central government "deceived" the Parliament and "duped" the Supreme Court of India.

The Congress leader said the BJP machinery 'engaged in a massive strategy to also dupe the people of the country', adding that it is now clear that the Modi government "purchased the illegal and unconstitutional" spyware from Israel and used it against opposition leaders, the judicial, the media and its own functionaries.

"Brazen hijack of democracy and act of treason. Modi govt purchased Pegasus in 2017 along with other military technologies as centerpiece of a package, including weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly US$ 2 Bn from Israel during PM Modi's visit," Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It is now very clear that Parliament was deceived by the Modi government, the Supreme Court was also duped and the people of India were lied to by the Modi government and its ministers," he added.

Further, Surjewala said the role of the Prime Minister and his responsibility is now directly in question. "We will seek accountability from the prime minister on the floor of the Parliament along with that of the government in the people's court," he said.

The Congress spokesperson asked the apex court to take sou moto cognizance in the matter. "We will urge upon the Supreme Court to suo moto now take note and issue appropriate penal proceedings against this government for attempting to deliberately and knowingly deceive the Supreme Court," Surjewala was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per a recent report in The New York Times, the Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centerpieces" of a roughly USD 2-billion deal of "sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear" between India and Israel in 2017.

The government had all denied snooping allegations earlier.

