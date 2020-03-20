People celebrate hanging of Nirbhaya's killers, call it a historic day

New Delhi: After all the four convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape case were hanged on Friday (March 20, 2020) people were seen celebrating the decision and distributed sweets among each other.

Villagers in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh which is the native place of Nirbhaya were also seen celebrating the day by playing the drums and singing songs. The villagers said that finally their daughter has got justice and her family won the 7-year-long battle.

Delhi Commission for Women's Chairperson Swati Maliwal also expressed happiness over the convicts being hanged and said, ''It's a historic day, Nirbhaya got justice after over 7 years, her soul must have found peace today. The country has given a strong message to rapists that if you commit this crime you will be hanged.''

Rekha Sharma who is the Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) also lauded the Supreme Court's action on the case and said that this case will set an example for others. She added that the decision should have been made much earlier but now people know that even if you keep extending the date you can't get away with getting punished.

A group of woman activist with several other people gathered outside the Tihar jail on Friday morning and distributed sweets to celebrate the justice done in the case after the convicts were hanged at 5:30 am. Yogita Bhayana, a social activist associated with the case since its beginning, said, "The fight we started years ago is now ending. This will give a message to the world that such acts should not be committed."

A handful of posters reading "thanks to the judiciary" and "the day of justice" were also displayed outside the Tihar Jail premises in the wee hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, father Badrinath Singh also expressed happiness and said finally their 7-year-old battle got some fruitful result. Nirbhaya's mother said that after the final order of Supreme court to hang the convicts was approved she hugged the picture of her daughter and said ''you got justice today".

Nirbhaya case lawyer Seema Kushwaha also flashed the victory sign after the convicts were hanged and said that this is the day for daughters.

This is the first time in the history of India that four convicts were hanged at the same time. All four convicts - Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Singh, 32, - were hanged at Tihar Jail in Delhi, where they had spent the last few hours in isolation.