People in Punjab are saying Captain is the most useless Chief Minister in country: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday (August 25) took potshots at the ruling party and said that Congress' state chief and Captain Amarinder Singh have been fighting with each other. Taking a jibe at the ongoing factional feud in Punjab Congress, Badal said, "What are they (people in the state) saying? That Captain didn't say or do anything."

"People in Punjab are saying that he's the most useless Chief Minister in country," the SAD chief told ANI, adding "We are fighting for the people of Punjab, they believe that there is only one party for Punjabis - Shiromani Akali Dal. Only that party speaks for Punjab and fights for the right of Punjab."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Preneet Kaur today slammed disgruntled leaders who are seeking a replacement of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and held PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the current situation in the party's state unit.

Kaur, who is Amarinder Singh's wife, asked those who have raised a banner of revolt against Captain to refrain from raking up such issues as it was "damaging" the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Talking to the media in CHandigarth, she praised the Chief Minister for leading the party to "many victories" and taking Punjab on a "road to progress". She asked the leaders to play a positive role to bring the party back to power in the upcoming elections.

Asked if some leaders were unhappy after the four-and-half-years of the Congress government's tenure, she said, "First ask them were they happy during the four-and-half-years. This is not the time to say such things...It is damaging the party."

When asked whether she holds Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sidhu responsible for the current situation, she replied, "Of course he is. He is the one who started (with) his advisers."

Notably, four ministers and several party MLAs have gone against Amarinder Singh and sought his replacement, saying that they have "lost faith in him" over the issue of unfulfilled promises.

(With Agency Inputs)

