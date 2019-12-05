People not in mood of BJP's 'ghar wapsi': Shiv Sena on Jharkhand assembly election

MUMBAI: BJP's estranged NDA alliance partner Shiv Sena has once again mocked the saffron party raising doubts over the return of Raghubar Das-led government to power in Jharkhand. In a strongly-worded editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Maharashtra-based party said that the people in Jharkhand are not in the mood of their "ghar wapsi".

''The ruling BJP might have fought the last Assembly elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), but now both the allies are contesting alone,'' Shiv Sena stated in its mouthpiece Saamana.

"Therefore, BJP is seen struggling with serious difficulties in the electoral arena," the Saamana editorial said. "People there are not in the mood of their 'ghar wapsi'," it added.

It may be recalled that the assembly election is being held in five phases in Jharkhand from November 30.

There are 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, out of which 20 will go for polling in the second phase on December 7, while the counting of votes will take place on December 23.