'People Of 'Delhi Dehat' Waiting To Seek Revenge': Kejriwal Hits Back At PM Modi

Delhi Assembly Elections: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal came out heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, over his 'AAP-DA' jibe at the Delhi government and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of 'Delhi Dehat', adding that this time they will take 'revenge' from BJP. Kejriwal accused the Centre of not abrogating Section 81 and Section 33 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act and not implementing the long-awaited land-pooling policy.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "Today, the PM spoke for 30 minutes and he kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected govt of Delhi - I was listening to it, it felt bad...The promise made by the Prime Minister for Delhi in 2020 - the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled."

"PM has promised that Section 81 and Section 33 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 will be abolished and this can only be done by the Centre. The land-pulling policy has not been implemented since 2018, if this had been done then settlement in unauthorized colonies would have been stopped. The whole of 'Delhi Dehat' is waiting to take revenge on the BJP. Now, they don't believe in the promises made by the Prime Minister as they did not fulfil any of their promises and are just seeking votes by abusing Kejriwal," he added.

Kejriwal also mentioned the inauguration of the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Delhi CM Atishi as part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). He added that AAP didn't resort to 'vendetta politics' despite their top leadership being sent to jail. "Those who blame that - the AAP keep fighting - today's inauguration is an example that shows that AAP only works for the people of Delhi. They sent our top leadership to jail - but the atrocities that happened against us, we didn't make that an issue - otherwise these projects would not have been inaugurated," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also welcomed the inauguration of new metro and rapid rail lines, saying that under AAP's government, the Delhi Metro has expanded by 200 km. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Congratulations to all the people of Delhi on the launch of the new Metro line and the laying of the foundation stone of another line. After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Delhi Metro has expanded rapidly. So far, 200 km has been expanded and work is in progress on 250 km."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi appealed to the voters of the national capital to give Bharatiya Janata Party a chance in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He took a dig at the AAP government, saying that the government has been no less than a "tragedy (AAP-DA)."

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to the BJP for the bright future of Delhi, it is the BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Rally' at Japanese Park in Rohini.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.