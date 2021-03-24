People of Kerala are fed up with corruption, misrule of LDF govt, says Amit Shah ahead of state assembly polls

Kottayam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) governments and said that they have made Kerala a hub of corruption.

"People of Kerala are fed up with the corruption and misrule of the LDF government," Shah said.

"LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub of corruption. When UDF comes to power, there is a solar light scam and during LDF`s tenure, there are donor and gold scams," he added.

എൽഡിഎഫ് സർക്കാരിൻറെ അഴിമതിയും ദുർഭരണവും കേരളത്തിലെ ജനങ്ങൾ കണ്ടു മടുത്തു. തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറയിലെ റോഡ് ഷോയിലെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ.

Shah also attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold scam and asked if the prime accused of the case works in his office.

The Union Home Minister said, "Did the prime accused of gold scam work in your office or not? Did your government give this accused Rs 3 lakh per month or not? Did your Principal Secretary make phone calls to help these accused or not?"

The gold smuggling case, notably, came to light on July 5 in 2020 after 30 kg of gold was seized by the customs from a package camouflaged as a diplomatic consignment addressed to the UAE consulate in the state capital.

Shah also slammed the state government over the handling of Kerala floods and alleged that they called the Army very late for help 'only for their own political mileage'.

"There have been two floods in Kerala, and over 500 people lost their lives. The left government calls our army very late, only for their own political mileage. They do not care about the lives of the people of Kerala," he said.

The Union Home Minister was in the poll-bound state to address public meetings and hold a roadshow. While he spoke at public meetings in Kanjirappally and Chathannoor, he also held a road show in Thrippunithura.

The election to the 140-member Kerala Assembly will take place in a single phase on April 6, for which, the results will be announced on May 2.