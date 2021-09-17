People of Uttar Pradesh will get 24 hours electricity without power cut, promises Manish Sisodia if AAP govt formed

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party made an important announcement regarding the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Upon the formation of the AAP government in Uttar Pradesh, every family will get 300 units of electricity-free. On Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced that within 24 hours of the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections, people will get 300 units of electricity for free.

All small and big farmers will be given free electricity for agricultural work. Outstanding bills of the public will be waived off and 24 hours electricity will be available in every house in the state.

Sisodia said, “Today, all the people of Uttar Pradesh are suffering from expensive electricity bills. The farmers are sad that the price of their crops has not been increased, but the electricity bills have increased. Electricity has become so expensive in Uttar Pradesh that people are getting 1-1.5 lakh bills in their homes and their monthly income is only 10 thousand rupees. The government is declaring them criminals for not paying the bills. Many people committed suicide due to expensive electricity bills. Aligarh farmer Ramji Lal committed suicide due to non-payment of electricity bill; a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Etah and wrote in her suicide note that her father is not a criminal for not paying the electricity bill.”

AAP Govt in UP will provide free electricity, waive outstanding bills

Manish Sisodia said, “The power of votes in Uttar Pradesh can make the electricity bill of people become zero. The people of Uttar Pradesh should support the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming assembly elections and we guarantee that within 24 hours of the formation of the government, 300 units of electricity will be made free for the public. Farmers will get free electricity for agricultural works."

"The Yogi government has sent expensive electricity bills to 38 lakh families of Uttar Pradesh and is declaring them criminals. The people of Uttar Pradesh need not panic. If people vote for 'AAP' then we will waive all the outstanding electricity bills as soon as the government is formed. The Yogi Government, which declared the public a criminal by making electricity expensive, is the real culprit. Today, the people of Uttar Pradesh are surprised to see how the people of Delhi get free electricity. At the same time, AAP is getting love and respect from the people in Uttar Pradesh. All this is the result of good governance of Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

Every house will be illuminated when 24 hours electricity supply will be available

Referring to the Delhi Model of the Arvind Kejriwal government, Manish Sisodia stated that Shri Arvind Kejriwal did not only provide free electricity to the people of Delhi but also got rid of long power cuts and blackouts. “Before 2015, Delhi's homes and markets were full of inverters and generators. But the leadership of Shri Arvind Kejriwal changed this view. Today, there is a 24x7 electricity supply in Delhi. We guarantee that like Delhi, all the houses in Uttar Pradesh will be illuminated 24 hours a day. Delhi has no electricity production of its own. The Delhi Government buys electricity from Uttar Pradesh and other states, despite that the people of Delhi get electricity for 24 hours, so why can't it be possible in Uttar Pradesh. The intention of the Uttar Pradesh Government is not clean,” he said.

Sisodia said that Arvind Kejriwal understands the pain of the people, adding “He understands how the economy and its technology can be improved. Arvind Kejriwal believes that in the 21st century, electricity is not a luxury but a basic need and it is the responsibility of the government to fulfil the basic needs, and the Delhi Government is fulfilling this responsibility very well.”

