NewsIndia
MOHAN BHAGWAT

'People should think ABOUT...', Mohan Bhagwat's MESSAGE after hoisting National Flag at Sangh headquarters

Independence Day 2022: Mohan Bhagwat also said that people should not ask what the country and society gives them, but should think about what they are giving to the country.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • RSS has organized a program on the occasion of Independence Day at Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Committee located in Resham Bagh area.
  • Sahasanghchalak of Nagpur metropolis Shridhar Gadge attends as the chief guest.
  • RSS volunteers will also conduct 'Path Sankalp' march past in different parts of the city at 5 pm.

The entire nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence today. In this celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters. He said that India got independence after a lot of struggle and it needs to become self-reliant. He also said that people should think about what they are giving to the country.

Message of Peace

In fact, after hoisting the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on the 75th anniversary of independence, Bhagwat while addressing a gathering organized there said that India will give a message of peace to the world. He said that today is a day of pride and determination.The country got independence after a lot of struggle. It needs to become independent.

Tight security at Sangh Headquarters

Mohan Bhagwat also said that people should not ask what the country and society gives them, but should think about what they are giving to the country. Some RSS Swayamsevaks and Pracharaks were present at the Independence Day function held amidst tight security at the Sangh headquarters. RSS has organized a program on the occasion of Independence Day at Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Committee located in Resham Bagh area. In this program of RSS Swayamsevak Samiti, Sahasanghchalak of Nagpur metropolis Shridhar Gadge attends as the chief guest. On the other hand, RSS volunteers will also conduct 'Path Sankalp' march past in different parts of the city at 5 pm.

