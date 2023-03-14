People Tie Man To Tree, Thrash Him, As His Son Elopes With Woman, He Takes Extreme Step Next



A 50-year-old man committed suicide after he was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by villagers, as his son eloped with a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place between March 2 and March 4, was reported to the police on Sunday, an official said.

A case was registered against six persons under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at Bachhon police post of Chandla police station, Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, he said.

A video of the attack that occurred in Panchampur village under Chandla police station limits surfaced on social media on Monday, in which a man is seen tied to a tree while a woman offers him food.

According to the police, the accused had caught hold of the victim Udha Ahirwar on March 2 and allegedly kept him tied to a tree till March 4 evening.

The deceased man's wife has alleged that two of the accused had taken her husband to Panchampur village, where they tied him to a tree and beat him up severely, an official said.

The woman has claimed that her husband as attacked because their son had eloped with the granddaughter of one of the accused, he said.

The victim's wife claimed that she saw the six accused coming out of her house after dropping off her husband and when she went inside, she found him hanging from the ceiling, the official said.

