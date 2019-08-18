People very happy with abrogation of Article 370, situation in J&K normal: MoS Home

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that people are happy with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and are coming forward to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy met people in different areas of Hyderabad and said, "BJP party’s leadership has given me the responsibility of MoS Home Affairs. I am meeting people in different areas. People are really happy after the abrogation of Article 370. They are coming forward to support the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier on Saturday, Reddy had said that Pakistan wanted Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable. However, he added that the government was taking all precautionary measures.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and it is improving day-by-day as we have taken all the precautionary measures in the region. We get provocative statements from Pakistan and they want the situation in the state to be vulnerable. We are taking all the precautionary measures and Jammu and Kashmir is under our surveillance," Reddy said.

He added, "All the educational institutions will be opened on Monday and section 144 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir except some districts. It will be normal within a week."

Announcement on abrogation of Article 370 was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha, triggering a big political debate across the country. Prior to the announcement, the government had taken several precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Several paramilitary personnel from across the country were airlifted and taken to the Valley, which currently is under an unprecedented security cover.

The debate and voting on the issue in Parliament saw party lines blurring, with several opposition leaders also backing the government over the issue.

(With ANI Inputs)