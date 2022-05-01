हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uddhav Thackeray

'People will give befitting reply to those...': Uddhav Thackeray's fresh warning on Maharashtra Day

"Maharashtra is known for communal harmony, restraint and conducting itself with conscience," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (April 30, 2022) said that people will give a befitting reply to those trying to tarnish the state's image. In a statement released ahead of Maharashtra Day, he said that the state will continue to march ahead "no matter how many crises" it faces.

Maharashtra is known for communal harmony and its people will foil attempts to vitiate the atmosphere of brotherhood in the state, the Chief Minister said on the eve of the state's foundation day.

Maharashtra, notably, was formed on May 1, 1960, and the state has been currently witnessing a political slugfest between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also sought to corner the Shiv Sena, which swears by `Hindutva', by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed.

Besides Raj Thackeray's `ultimatum' on loudspeakers, the state also saw a political row playing out when independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' in Mumbai. The couple, however, dropped the plan, but were arrested for `sedition' and `promoting enmity between different groups'.

"The people of Maharashtra are capable of giving a befitting reply if anyone is hatching a conspiracy to hurt the pride of Maharashtra and defame it," chief minister Thackeray said as he greeted people ahead of `Maharashtra Din'.

Maharashtra will continue to march ahead "no matter how many crises" it faces, and people will never forget the sacrifices of those who shed their blood for the cause of `Samyukta (united) Maharashtra', he added.

He also hailed Maharashtra's icons Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar and others.

"Today, unfortunately, the ideology of social revolution of these great leaders is being ignored by ending the harmony among castes and religions in Maharashtra for the sake of self-interest and ambition," Thackeray said.

"Maharashtra is known for communal harmony, restraint and conducting itself with conscience," he added.

(With agency inputs)

