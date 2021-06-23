हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Perks of vaccination: From burgers to airfare, discounts offered to inoculated Indians

Indian firms are offering discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights to lure people to get their COVID-19 shots as the economy re-opens after weeks of clampdown.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by Indian firms keen to lure people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the economy re-opens gradually from weeks of lockdown.

While businesses in the West make similar offers to dispel vaccine hesitancy, incentives in India could also serve to attract more customers.

"We feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive by encouraging more people," Sanjay Kumar, a senior official of Interglobe Aviation, which runs India's biggest airline, IndiGo, said in a statement.

Vaccinated customers, even those who have received just one dose, would get a discount of up to 10%, the airline said on Wednesday.

The Indian arm of fast food giant McDonald's is offering a 20% discount on meals, SoftBank-backed grocer Grofers a month's subscription to its loyalty program, and home appliances maker Godrej extended product warranties.

State-run Central Bank of India Ltd is offering higher interest on deposits from recipients of at least one dose. To claim the discounts, people must show their vaccination certificates issued by the government.

