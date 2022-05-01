As Muslims across the country prepare to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr, state governments and city administrations have taken preventive measures to avoid any communal tension on the occasion. The festival will be celebrated either on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon sighting.

Here is a list of security steps taken around the country in view of Eid-ul-Fitr:

Madhya Pradesh: No curfew relaxation in violence-hit Khargone on Eid

A 24-hour curfew will be in force on Eid and Akshaya Tritiya in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and people have been asked to celebrate the upcoming festivals at home in the city, where violence was reported during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, officials said on Sunday. People can make purchases for the festivals on Sunday when the curfew has been relaxed from 8 am to 5 pm, they said.

Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalda told reporters on Saturday night that there will be no relaxation in curfew on May 2 and May 3 in the wake of the festivals. No marriage functions will be allowed in the city on Akshaya Tritiya, he said.

Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 46k unauthorised loudspeakers removed from religious places, permission for ‘Jagran’ denied in Meerut

Nearly 46,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of another 59,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official said on Saturday. UP’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar also said the drive to regulate the use of loudspeakers in religious places is being implemented without any discrimination.

The Meerut administration has denied permission to a few Hindu groups, seeking to hold a ‘Jagran’ (night-long Hindu ritual) in a Muslim-dominated locality of Hashimpura on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) city, Vineet Bhatnagar said that there was no possibility of allowing such an event.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jamia Masjid Srinagar requested to hold Eid prayers at 7 am

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has been requested to schedule Eid prayers at 7 am in order to handle the situation efficiently after the civil and police administration held a meeting with the Auqaf committee. (With agency inputs)

