Persistent Pursuit, The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Aspirant Hitesh Meena, Overcoming Rejection To Achieve Success

New Delhi: The Civil Services Examination, organized by the esteemed Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), stands as a formidable challenge among India's plethora of competitive exams. Aspirants embarking on this arduous journey must meticulously craft their study plans and adopt effective strategies to navigate the complexities of this rigorous assessment.

Cracking the UPSC exam demands not only intelligence but also perseverance. It often entails multiple attempts and years of dedicated preparation. Only those individuals who demonstrate exceptional prowess across all three phases – the Prelims, Mains, and Interview – earn the prestigious titles of IAS, IPS, IFS, and other civil servants.

In this narrative, we delve into the inspiring journey of Hitesh Meena, an exemplary IAS officer who weathered the storm of failure before emerging triumphant in his quest for success. Hailing from humble beginnings as the son of a farmer, Hitesh exhibited brilliance from an early age, consistently ranking among the top performers in his academic pursuits.

His journey towards the civil services began after completing his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from the esteemed IIT BHU, Varanasi. Despite securing a promising future in engineering, Hitesh harbored a fervent desire to serve his nation through administrative roles. Subsequently, he pursued a master's degree in Transportation Engineering from IIT Delhi, before pivoting his focus towards UPSC preparation.

Undeterred by initial setbacks, Hitesh demonstrated resilience and unwavering determination. Despite falling short in his first two attempts, his resolve remained unshaken. Instead of succumbing to disillusionment, he redoubled his efforts, leveraging each setback as a learning opportunity.

His perseverance bore fruit during his third attempt when he finally emerged victorious, securing an impressive All India rank of 417 in the year 2018. With an exceptional score of 977 marks, Hitesh's name found its place in the coveted final list of successful candidates.

Currently serving in the esteemed Haryana cadre as an Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer in Gurugram, Hitesh continues to epitomize dedication and leadership in his administrative endeavors. His personal life is equally enriching, being happily married to IAS Renu Sogan, a fellow officer of the 2019 batch.

Hitesh's journey stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and unwavering determination in the face of adversity. Through his remarkable achievements, he not only embodies the spirit of resilience but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring civil servants across the nation.