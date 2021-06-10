Person smuggling 1.25 kg gold worth over Rs 63 lakh arrested at Chennai airport

Chennai: A person travelling from Dubai was arrested at the Chennai International Airport on charges of smuggling gold.

The 26-year-old, identified as Kabari Samino Jesaiah of Kanyakumari, arrived from Dubai by a Fly Dubai flight was intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold.

On search by the Chennai Air Customs officials, nine packets of gold paste weighing 1.42 kg were found stitched inside the waist belt and ankle portion of his jeans.

On extraction 1.25 kg of 24 K purity gold valued at Rs 63.20 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

Further investigation is under progress, according to the officials.

