हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smuggling

Person smuggling 1.25 kg gold worth over Rs 63 lakh arrested at Chennai airport

The 26-year-old, identified as Kabari Samino Jesaiah of Kanyakumari, arrived from Dubai by a Fly Dubai flight was intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold.

Person smuggling 1.25 kg gold worth over Rs 63 lakh arrested at Chennai airport

Chennai: A person travelling from Dubai was arrested at the Chennai International Airport on charges of smuggling gold.

The 26-year-old, identified as Kabari Samino Jesaiah of Kanyakumari, arrived from Dubai by a Fly Dubai flight was intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold.

On search by the Chennai Air Customs officials, nine packets of gold paste weighing 1.42 kg were found stitched inside the waist belt and ankle portion of his jeans.

On extraction 1.25 kg of 24 K purity gold valued at Rs 63.20 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

Further investigation is under progress, according to the officials.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SmugglingGold smugglingcrime
Next
Story

Dominica High Court adjourns Mehul Choksi's bail hearing till June 11

Must Watch

PT56S

health video women over age of 40 should take these five health checkup regularly samp