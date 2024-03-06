Peru PM Alberto Otarola Resigns Over Influence-Peddling Claims

Peru's powerful Prime Minister Alberto Otarola resigned Tuesday over the allegation of influence paddling to help a young woman. The issue was raised after the Panorama TV broadcaster aired the alleged audio clips of the conversation between the PM and the woman. The audio recording claims the romantic relationship between PM Otarola and with young woman who obtained a government job.

According to the report, a woman named Yazire Pinedo, 25, received two contracts for work in different ministries in 2023 worth a total of $14,000. In one of the reported audio recordings man alleged to be the PM said, "Tell me, then, my love, so we can talk. You know things are annoying, they are a pain, but you also know that I love you."

Otarola denied the allegation reposted by Panorama TV. "I have not stolen a single per cent from the people. There have been no irregular contracts in my administration," he wrote on his X account.

PM has denied violation of Peruvian laws and other mishaps.

Prime Minister Otarola holds a powerful position in Peruvian politics. He was Peru's Defence Minister until the end of 2022 and also plays a prominent role as a chief spokesman and face of the government.