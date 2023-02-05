Pervez Musharraf Death: From Cricket to Narendra Modi, Relive Former Pakistani President's 7-Year-Old Exclusive Interview

Pakistan's former President General Pervez Musharraf today passed away in Dubai at the age of 79. He breathed his last after a prolonged illness for which he was being treated in Dubai. Musharraf, who played a key role in the 1999 Kargil War and was the top leader of Pakistan during the attack on the Indian Parliament, spoke on a host of issues in an interview with Zee News seven years ago.

In the 2015 interview, Musharraf insisted on the continuation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan. He also recalled a match when Pakistani people were cheering for India in Lahore. The former Pakistani General also took harsh questions during the interview where he was asked about terror attacks on India and freedom given to terrorists like Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.

Expressing his opinion about Narendra Modi, he said that though he did not doubt Modi's popularity, he was cautious about the Indian prime minister's thoughts about Muslims and Pakistan.

Musharraf had assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation after the successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.