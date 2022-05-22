New Delhi: In a relief to people, excise duty on petrol and diesel, on Saturday (May 21) was reduced by the Centre by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively. The surprise move was aimed to lessen people's woes regarding high fuel prices and will cost the Centre around Rs 1 lakh crore revenue per year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement on Twitter along with other statements on curbing inflation and provision of cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme.

The new fuel prices have cut down rates by almost Rs 10 in most cities for petrol and around Rs 7 for diesel. For instance, yesterday (May 21), the petrol price in New Delhi was Rs 105.41 and today (May 22) it stands at Rs 96.72.

On the other hand, the petrol price in Bhubaneshwar was Rs 112.49 on May 21 and now it has come down to Rs 103.19.

On Saturday (May 21, 2022), FM Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. After crude oil prices surged in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis, petrol and diesel prices in several regions of the country have surpassed Rs 100 per litre.

According to the minister, the measure will lower the price of fuel by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7. She urged governments who did not reduce fuel prices in November to do so now.

Soon after her announcement on fuel prices, other states including Rajasthan and Kerala slashed Value-added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

