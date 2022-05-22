हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
petrol prices

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Chennai, and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: As the Centre reduces excise duty, check what’s fuel the price in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai and in your city.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Chennai, and other cities
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Auto fuel prices reduced greatly, on Sunday (May 22), in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar and other cities across the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday (May 21), announced on Twitter a considerable reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively. This decision came as a big relief to people as petrol prices had soared above Rs 100 in several cities. This much-welcomed move will, however, cost the Centre Rs 1 lakh crore revenue per year. The FM also urged State governments to bring reduction in Value-Added Tax (VAT) in fuel prices.

Comparison of petrol prices in major cities:

New Delhi ₹ 96.72 (May 22),  ₹ 105.41 (May 21)

Kolkata ₹ 106.03 (May 22),  ₹ 115.12 (May 21)

Mumbai ₹ 111.35 (May 22),  ₹ 120.51 (May 21)

Chennai ₹ 102.63 (May 22),  ₹ 110.85 (May 21)

Gurgaon ₹ 97.18 (May 22), ₹ 105.66 (May 21)

Noida ₹ 97.00 (May 22), ₹ 105.60 (May 21)

Bangalore ₹ 101.94 (May 22),  ₹ 111.09 (May 21)

Bhubaneswar ₹ 103.19 (May 22),  ₹ 112.49 (May 21)

Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 (May 22),  ₹ 104.74 (May 21)

Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 (May 22),  ₹ 119.49 (May 21)

Jaipur ₹ 108.48  (May 22), ₹ 118.03 (May 21)

Lucknow ₹ 96.57 (May 22), ₹ 105.11 (May 21)

Patna ₹ 107.24  (May 22), ₹ 116.75 (May 21)

Trivandrum ₹ 107.44  (May 22), ₹ 117.19 (May 21)

(Source: Goodreturns)

 

Comparison of diesel prices in major cities:

New Delhi ₹ 89.62 (May 22),  ₹ 96.67 (May 21)

Kolkata ₹ 92.76 (May 22), ₹ 99.83 (May 21)

Mumbai ₹ 97.28 (May 22), ₹ 104.77 (May 21)

Chennai ₹ 94.24 (May 22), ₹ 100.94 (May 21)

Gurgaon ₹ 90.05 (May 22), ₹ 96.91 (May 21)

Noida ₹ 90.14 (May 22), ₹ 97.15 (May 21)

Bangalore ₹ 87.89 (May 22), ₹ 94.79 (May 21)

Bhubaneswar ₹ 94.76 (May 22), ₹ 102.23 (May 21)

Chandigarh ₹ 84.26 (May 22), ₹ 90.83 (May 21)

Hyderabad ₹ 97.82 (May 22), ₹ 105.49 (May 21)

Jaipur ₹ 93.72 (May 22), ₹ 100.92 (May 21)

Lucknow ₹ 89.76 (May 22), ₹ 96.70 (May 21)

Patna ₹ 94.04 (May 22), ₹ 101.55 (May 21)

Trivandrum ₹ 96.26 (May 22), ₹ 103.95 (May 21)

(Source: Goodreturns)

On Saturday (May 21, 2022), FM Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. After crude oil prices surged in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis, petrol and diesel prices in several regions of the country have surpassed Rs 100 per litre.

"The globe is going through a terrible period right now. Even as the world recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ukraine crisis has caused supply chain disruptions and shortages of a variety of items. In many countries, this has resulted in inflation and economic suffering", Sitharaman stated on Twitter.

