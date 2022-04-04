Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; rates increase by Rs 8.40 per litre in last two weeks

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday (April 4, 2022) hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 118.83 and Rs 103.07 respectively.

Petrol prices are above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi while diesel is above that mark in Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Raipur and several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh.

Diesel currently is the costliest in Chittor in Andhra Pradesh and petrol is the costliest at the border town of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.



