हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol price

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; rates increase by Rs 8.40 per litre in last two weeks

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; rates increase by Rs 8.40 per litre in last two weeks
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday (April 4, 2022) hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 118.83 and Rs 103.07 respectively.

Petrol prices are above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi while diesel is above that mark in Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Raipur and several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh. 

Diesel currently is the costliest in Chittor in Andhra Pradesh and petrol is the costliest at the border town of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
petrol priceDiesel pricefuel ratesPetrolDieselFuel Prices
Next
Story

Massive fire breaks out in Srinagar's Nageen Lake, property worth crores destroyed

Must Watch

PT1H27M11S

Taal Thok Ke: Imran's bouncer is the 'game over' of the opposition