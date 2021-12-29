हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol prices

Petrol price cut by Rs 25/Litre in THIS STATE. Big benefit to 2-wheeler owners

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a massive cut of Rs 25 per litre on petrol. The benefit will only be extended to two-wheeler owners.

Petrol price cut by Rs 25/Litre in THIS STATE. Big benefit to 2-wheeler owners

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a massive cut of Rs 25 per litre on petrol. The benefit will only be extended to two-wheeler owners.

"Petrol-diesel prices are rising constantly. The Poor and middle class are most affected due to this. This is why the state government has decided to cut prices by Rs 25/ltr for two-wheelers.

The cut in petrol prices will be in place from January 26 in state, the chief minister announced during a rally in the state.

Centre and State governments charge tax on petrol prices. Days ago, the Centre had allowed major tax cut throughout India, in a bid to extend relief to the common man. The cuts in prices were followed by many states too, especially the ones ruled by the BJP.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
petrol pricesJharkhand Petrol PricesPetrol price jharkhand
Next
Story

Third wave scare: Mamata Banerjee mulls shutting schools, colleges in Bengal as Omicron cases rise

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Coronavirus Update: Metro, buses to run with 50% passenger capacity in Delhi