Petrol price cut by Rs 25/Litre in THIS STATE. Big benefit to 2-wheeler owners

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a massive cut of Rs 25 per litre on petrol. The benefit will only be extended to two-wheeler owners.

"Petrol-diesel prices are rising constantly. The Poor and middle class are most affected due to this. This is why the state government has decided to cut prices by Rs 25/ltr for two-wheelers.

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा

The cut in petrol prices will be in place from January 26 in state, the chief minister announced during a rally in the state.

Centre and State governments charge tax on petrol prices. Days ago, the Centre had allowed major tax cut throughout India, in a bid to extend relief to the common man. The cuts in prices were followed by many states too, especially the ones ruled by the BJP.