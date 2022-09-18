PFI case: NIA raids 40 places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; 4 detained

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched 40 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday for Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres and detained four people. In the case involving Abdul Khader of Nizamabad district in Telangana and 26 other people, the agency conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana (23 in Nizamabad, four in Hyderabad, two in Nirmal, seven in Jagityal, one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts) and two in Andhra Pradesh (one each in Kurnool and Nellore districts).

The NIA said it has seized incriminating materials in these raids, which have been ongoing since Sunday morning, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and Rs 8,31,500 in cash.

"Four persons have been detained for questioning," quotes the anti-terror agency. As per NIA, these accused were "organizing camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups based on religion".

During investigations by the Nizamabad Police Station in Telangana, four accused were arrested: Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran, and Md Abdul Mobin. The NIA later re-registered the case on August 26. Abdul Khadar, 52, a resident of Autonagar, Nizamabad, was charged in the NIA’s First Information Report (FIR), along with 26 others, with conspiring to wage war against the Government of India.

"In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, they recruited the members of Popular Front of India (PFI), organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups based on religion and were involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the FIR mentions.

The case was first filed on July 4 at the Nizamabad police station in Telangana. During the investigation, the Telangana Police arrested four suspects: Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran, and Md Abdul Mobin. The NIA later re-registered the case on August 26. Since then, the case has been under investigation.

