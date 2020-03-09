PFI member arrested for instigating violence in northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday (March 9) arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) member from Trilokpuri area of the national capital for his alleged role in spreading false propaganda and instigating violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the country. According to the police, Danish was involved in managing the anti-CAA protests.

According to the police, the PFI member, identified as Mohammad Danish Khan, 33, is suspected of having links to the couple from Kashmir, who was arrested on March 8 from Delhi's Okhla for alleged links to the Khorasan module of Islamic State (ISIS) and for instigating anti-CAA protests. The couple from Kashmir, identified as Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39), were residing in Jamia Nagar, police said.

It is to be noted that PFI links had emerged earlier too in the anti-CAA protests that have been going in the country since December 2019.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked the arrested PFI member for criminal conspiracy and rioting and registered a separate FIR against him. In the meantime, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today reached the Special Cell office of Delhi to join the investigation.

The police said on Sunday that the arrested couple had created several anonymous accounts on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. to promote the ideology of the banned ISIS, and were also circulating material against the government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act.