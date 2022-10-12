'Photo-op for votes': Congress slams Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, BJP over breakfast at Dalit's house

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday (October 12, 022) termed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa having breakfast at a Dalit's house as a "photo-op" for the sake of votes. Amid Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra and ahead of assembly election in the state next year, the political heat in the southern state is rising. The Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah hit out at the ruling BJP for not doing enough for the sake for dalits and other backward communities so far.

"As elections are approaching, they have started remembering Dalits, backward classes, SCs and STs, till now nothing has been done for their welfare by this government. Now for the sake of election and votes, they are visiting areas where Dalits and backward communities live," Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala also took a dig at Bommai government by highlighting an incident where over a dozen Dalit workers were allegedly assaulted and held captive at an estate in Chikkamagaluru.

Surjewala in a tweet said, "The ugly stench of Dalit atrocities under Bommai Govt in Karnataka is nauseating - a 54% increase over last year. As Bommai-BSY (Yediyurappa) do photo-op of visiting a dalit house, BJP leader detains 16 Dalits & a hapless women loses her child."

Meanwhile, Bommai, Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders as part of party's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatra' had breakfast at a Dalit's house in Ambedkar Nagar of Kamalapura village in Vijayanagara district earlier on Wednesday.

Bommai along with the BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa had breakfast at the residence of a Dalit family at a village near Hospet. They visited the village as part of the ruling BJP's 'Jan Sankalp Yatra', which started on Tuesday. Hirala Kollarappa along with his two daughters, Huligemma and Renuka served the VVIPs Kesari Bhaat, Mandakki Voggarane (fried puffed rice with seasoning), fried chilli and Uppittu (Upma).

According to government officials, the CM along with Yediyurappa, Water Resource Minister Govind Karjol and Tourism Minister Anand Singh visited Ambedkar Nagar in Kamalapura village in the newly formed Vijayanagara district. Bommai also interacted with the family members.

(With agency inputs)