Photos, videos allowed in flights, not recording gadgets that create chaos: DGCA

NEW DELHI: Passengers can take photos and videos inside flights but can't use any recording equipment that creates chaos or disrupts flight operations, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday (September 13). It said equipment that violates safety norms or is banned by airlines or crew members cannot be used by passengers during air travel.

Action may be initiated against those persons found in violation of the above guidelines, the DGCA order added.

The clarification comes a day after the DGCA had said that a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. Airlines were also asked to take necessary punitive action against those found clicking pictures inside the aircraft.

The DGCA had recently asked IndiGo to take appropriate action after it found alleged violation of safety and social-distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside the flight on September 9, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Kangana, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Sunday clarified that a bona fide passenger travelling in an aircraft engaged in scheduled air transport services may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take off and landing, as per its circular dated December 9, 2004.

The Sunday order is a clarification on top of the Saturday order that said, "It has been decided that from now on, in case any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft - the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day of the incident."

The Saturday order stated that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person is allowed to take any photographs inside a flight except when permission is granted by the DGCA or the Civil Aviation Ministry.

As per DGCA rules, an airline can put an unruly passenger on its no-fly list for a certain period of time after an internal enquiry.

About the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight incident, a DGCA official had said on Friday that the prominent issues with the incident were related to photography on board in violation of Aircraft rules 13, violation of COVID-19 protocols and certain actions falling within the purview of unruly behaviour on board.