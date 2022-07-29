New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed two FIRs in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, ANI reported. The central probe agency recently took over the investigation from Bihar Police on orders from the Union Home Ministry. The reported FIRs were filed separately by the NIA and revealed the purported plan of the suspects to disturb Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar. According to ANI, the first FIR is registered against 26 suspects while another named one. It also mentions a plan to disturb the proposed visit of the PM by some suspected persons who had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area on July 11.

Phulwari Sharif case: What does the FIR say?

The first FIR filed in the Phulwari Sharif terrorism case mentions 26 names on the NIA suspected list. The details of the suspects were not immediately available.

The other FIR, which names only one accused, mentions the interception of Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir by Bihar Police on July 14 for alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

What is the Phulwari Sharif case?

The Phulwari Sharif controversy began after Bihar police filed a complaint against alleged PFI members for allegedly planning to create disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the state. Some accused were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police. It was also alleged that the anti-nation terror organisations were training the outfit members.

In the raids carried out by the Bihar police in Phulwari Sharif, many objectionable documents were recovered. One such document titled `Vision 2047 India` documented ways to launch an armed attack on the Indian State by Indian Muslims aided by Islamic nations like Turkey.

Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of Bihar`s Phulwari Sharif case having links with the extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).