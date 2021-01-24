PIB Fact Check: CBSE class 10, 12 students to mark attendence through biometric system during board exams? Here's the truth

CBSE board exam 2021: The class 10th and 12th board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams are only a few months away. The CBSE will conduct the board exams from May 4 to June 10, 2021. Practical exams for the same will be held from March 1, 2021 in respective schools.

As students eagerly wait for the CBSE board to release the final datesheet of class 10th and 12th, several fake reports and speculations surface on social media every now and then. In the latest developments, some reports claim that students appearing for CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th year will be asked to register their attendance through the biometric system. The report also claimed that the decision has been taken to put a curb on malpractices like cheating in exams.

However, a fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau confirmed that no such decision has been made by the CBSE board as of yet. "This is a baseless report. The CBSE has not made any such announcement," read the tweet shared by the PIB Fact Check handler in Hindi.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that the final datesheet of class 10 and 12 would be released anytime soon by CBSE. Pokhriyal had also announced that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be declared by July 15.

Meanwhile, the central government has repeatedly asked the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board exams 2021 not to pay heed to fake reports on board exams that are being circulated online. The board has advised students to regularly visit CBSE's official website to check for the latest updates.

Recently, another fake claim had gone viral on the passing marks of students appearing for the board exams. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker had then also dismissed the report and issued a clarification on the matter, asking students not to fall prey to such rumours.

As per the claim on January 19, the PIB said, "In a post on social media, it is being claimed that 2021 of 10th and 12th have been reduced to 23 per cent for passing the board examination now by 33 per cent." PIB Fact Check: This claim is fake. Education Ministry has not made any such announcement. It added that the Ministry has not made any changes to the passing marks for the exams.

