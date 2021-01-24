हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

CBSE 2021 Board Exams

PIB Fact Check: CBSE class 10, 12 students to mark attendence through biometric system during board exams? Here's the truth

As students eagerly wait for the CBSE board to release the final datesheet of class 10th and 12th, several fake reports and speculations surface on social media every now and then. In the latest developments, some reports claim that students appearing for CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th year will be asked to register their attendance through the biometric system.

PIB Fact Check: CBSE class 10, 12 students to mark attendence through biometric system during board exams? Here&#039;s the truth
File Photo

CBSE board exam 2021: The class 10th and 12th board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams are only a few months away. The CBSE will conduct the board exams from May 4 to June 10, 2021. Practical exams for the same will be held from March 1, 2021 in respective schools. 

As students eagerly wait for the CBSE board to release the final datesheet of class 10th and 12th, several fake reports and speculations surface on social media every now and then. In the latest developments, some reports claim that students appearing for CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th year will be asked to register their attendance through the biometric system. The report also claimed that the decision has been taken to put a curb on malpractices like cheating in exams. 

However, a fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau confirmed that no such decision has been made by the CBSE board as of yet. "This is a baseless report. The CBSE has not made any such announcement," read the tweet shared by the PIB Fact Check handler in Hindi. 

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that the final datesheet of class 10 and 12 would be released anytime soon by CBSE. Pokhriyal had also announced that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be declared by July 15.  

 

Also Read: CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Latest update on datesheet, syllabus and result date

 

 

Meanwhile, the central government has repeatedly asked the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board exams 2021 not to pay heed to fake reports on board exams that are being circulated online. The board has advised students to regularly visit CBSE's official website to check for the latest updates. 

Recently, another fake claim had gone viral on the passing marks of students appearing for the board exams. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker had then also dismissed the report and issued a clarification on the matter, asking students not to fall prey to such rumours.

As per the claim on January 19, the PIB said, "In a post on social media, it is being claimed that 2021 of 10th and 12th have been reduced to 23 per cent for passing the board examination now by 33 per cent." PIB Fact Check: This claim is fake. Education Ministry has not made any such announcement. It added that the Ministry has not made any changes to the passing marks for the exams.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSE 2021 Board ExamsCBSE 2021 board exams datesheetCBSE 2021 class 10 examCBSE 2021 class 12 examCBSE 2021 exam date
Next
Story

Delhi Police readies routes for Republic Day Kisan tractor rally, asks farmers to cooperate
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Farmers Protest: Why are the statements of the Delhi Police and the farmer different?