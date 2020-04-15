हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

PIB fact checks media report claiming PM Narendra Modi didn’t consult COVID-19 taskforce before extending lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday debunked a media report claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not consult the 21-member scientific taskforce on COVID-19 before extending the lockdown till May 3.

The government agency took to Twitter to reject the media report.

In its tweet, the PIB said, “A magazine has claimed that PM Modi did not consult the 21-member scientific #COVID taskforce before extending the lockdown. Reality : All decisions were taken after consulting the taskforce.’’

The agency also tagged a clarification from ICMR which read “There is a media report which makes false claims about the COVID-19 Task Force. The fact is that the task force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions taken involve the members of the task force. Please avoid such conjectures. #COVID2019india #IndiaFightsCorona.’’

The nation-wide lockdown has been extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic that has killed over 370 people and infected over 11,000 in the country. 

The announcement for extending the lockdown was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation - the fifth since the COVID-19 crisis began. 

In his address, he highlighted the progress India made in checking the spread of the infection and asked the people of the country to follow seven rules in this time of crisis.

CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 lockdownPM Narendra ModiPIBPIB fact check
