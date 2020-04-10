हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PIB fact checks viral audio clip claiming sellers licking or spitting on vegetables, fruits to spread coronavirus COVID-19 as fake

NEW DELHI: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is the government’s nodal agency, did a fact check on a viral audio clip claiming sellers licking or spitting on vegetables, fruits to spread COVID-19. 

The PIB’s Fact Check Twitter handle debunked this claim as ‘false’ through a tweet.

“A viral audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading #Covid19 by licking or spitting on vegetables/fruits,” the agency tweeted. “The claim made in the audio clip is false and intended to create disharmony in society,” the agency tweeted.

The agency also shared a link to a circular by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In one such tweet, the agency also rejected media reports and rumours circulating on social media claiming that the govt may reduce employees' pension by 30% and terminate it for those above the age of 80, in the context of COVIDー19. The agency called it fake, saying that the government is doing no such thing! 

A few days ago, PIB’s fact check handle debunked another similar fake claim. 

A video was being shared online with a false claim that it shows a group of people licking plates in order to spread the deadly coronavirus.

