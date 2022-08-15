New Delhi: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India`s Independence, the Indian navy is taking commemorative trips to foreign ports across six continents, three Oceans and six different Time Zones.

The Indian Navy warships are docked across nations to hoist the Tricolour on 15th August in the presence of the Indian diaspora and other top leadership and local representatives of the host country.

Missile destroyer INS Chennai and frigate INS Betwa are stationed in Muscat, Oman in west Asia. Patrol ship INS Saryu is deployed in Singapore. INS Sumedha will be in Perth (Australia), INS Trikand in Mombasa in Kenya (Africa), INS Satpura in San Diego (North America), INS Tarkash in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, (South America), and the sailing ship INS Tarangini in London (Europe).

#WATCH INS Tarkash hoists the national flag in Brazil, South America on the 76th Independence Day#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/AMFPEpXqzX — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Various other activities and events are being planned at each of these ports by Indian Missions on August 15, 2022. These include official calls by the Indian Navy crew on the senior leadership of the host country, participation by the Indian Navy contingent at the Flag Hoisting Ceremony in the respective Embassies, band performance at a prominent public place/ auditorium, ship display to visitors, visits by school children/ Indian diaspora, deck reception and various cultural events.

The crew of INS Tarangini would be paying homage to the Indian soldiers, who gave the supreme sacrifice during the two World Wars, at the Commonwealth Memorial gates in London (UK).

Similarly, a ceremonial wreath laying by the IN ship crew/ delegation is scheduled at Kranji War Memorial and the INA Marker in Singapore.

At Mombassa (Kenya), the IN crew will participate in the inauguration of a commemorative pillar in the Battlefield area of the Taita Taveta region where Indian soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives whilst serving in the East Africa campaign of World War - I.

The Indian Air Force personnel also celebrated the 76th Independence Day in their own style with enthusiam.

"Indian Air Force with the #Tiranga #HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav," tweeted IAF with a series of pictures.

Indian army unfurled a 75-foot national flag at the Vivekananda Rock in Tamil Nadu`s Kanyakumari on Thursday, August 11. The Indian Army posted a video of troops reciting the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag.