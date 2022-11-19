Pics of 'Funeral services' stall at Trade Fair go viral, Netizens react

As India’s entrepreneurial game is going sky high, with new start-ups being established almost everyday, a service has been spotted at Delhi’s Trade Fair, and netizens can not stop talking about it. A stall at the trade fair was seen providing funeral services at a cost of nearly 38 thousand Rupees. Sukhant Funeral Services, a startup based out of Mumbai, provides everything needed for a funeral, including people giving shoulder to the casket, a bunch for crying and walking along with it, a group for chanting ‘Ram Naam Satya hai’ and a pandit.

The stall has attracted people over social media, and several memes have also been made on it. Some people are appreciating by calling the service a boon for those who do not have a family while others are finding it offending.

According to the start-up’s CEO, Sanjay Ramgude, nearly 5000 funeral services have been provided so far and have gained a profit of Rs 50 lakh. They are also expecting a turnover of Rs 2000 crore in near future. The company is currently providing services in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai, and is planning to expand its reach to the rest of the states. The service is apparently provided at a cost of Rs 37,500.

Apart from the things needed in a funeral, a sample of casket has been set up in the stall at Trade Fair.